Former Ohio State diving coach charged with sexual battery

November 30, 2018 5:19 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University diving club coach is charged with sexual battery over allegations that he had sex with a female diver when she was a teenager.

Will Bohonyi also was indicted Friday on a charge of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

Court records list no attorney for Bohonyi. He hasn’t responded to previous attempts to reach him for comment on a related lawsuit. His cellphone voicemail was full and not accepting messages Friday.

Former diver Estee Pryor has said publicly that Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16. She’s among the divers who have sued Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn’t do enough to stop Bohonyi.

USA Diving has said it didn’t knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.

Ohio State says the university investigated in 2014 after learning allegations about Bohonyi and then fired him.

