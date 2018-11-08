Listen Live Sports

Former swim coach to stand trial on child sex offenses

November 8, 2018
 
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Prominent Australian swimming coach Scott Volkers has been committed to stand trial over historical child sex offenses.

Volkers appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday where it was deemed there was enough evidence for his matter to be heard by a jury in a higher court, the Australian Associated Press reported. He did not enter a plea.

He is accused of indecently dealing with two girls under the age of 16 in the 1980s. The five offenses were alleged to have occurred in Brisbane between 1984 and 1988.

Volkers was originally charged in 2002 but the charges were dropped. Authorities in Queensland state decided to re-prosecute the case following a royal commission into institutional reaction to child sex abuse cases.

He was employed by Swimming Australia and Swimming Queensland until 2010.

Volkers will stand trial in the Brisbane District Court at a date to be decided.

