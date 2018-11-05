Listen Live Sports

Formula One Points Leaders

November 5, 2018 11:02 am
 
Through Oct. 28
x-won title

1. x-Lewis Hamilton, 358

2. Sebastian Vettel, 294

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 236

4. Valtteri Bottas, 227

5. Max Verstappen, 216

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 146

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 69

8. Sergio Perez, 57

9. Kevin Magnussen, 53

10. Fernando Alonso, 50

11. Esteban Ocon, 49

12. Carlos Sainz, 45

13. Romain Grosjean, 31

14. Pierre Gasly, 29

15. Charles Leclerc, 27

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 12

17. Marcus Ericsson, 9

18. Lance Stroll, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 4

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

