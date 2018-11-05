Formula One Points Leaders

Through Oct. 28 x-won title

1. x-Lewis Hamilton, 358

2. Sebastian Vettel, 294

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 236

4. Valtteri Bottas, 227

Advertisement

5. Max Verstappen, 216

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 146

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 69

8. Sergio Perez, 57

9. Kevin Magnussen, 53

10. Fernando Alonso, 50

11. Esteban Ocon, 49

12. Carlos Sainz, 45

13. Romain Grosjean, 31

14. Pierre Gasly, 29

15. Charles Leclerc, 27

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 12

17. Marcus Ericsson, 9

18. Lance Stroll, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 4

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.