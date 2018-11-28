Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Fournette’s 1-game suspension upheld, will miss Colts game

November 28, 2018 9:28 am
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette’s appeal of a one-game suspension for fighting has been denied, meaning he will sit out Sunday’s game against Indianapolis.

Fournette was suspended without pay for leaving the sideline, running across the field and punching Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson. Fournette appealed, but retired NFL receiver James Thrash affirmed the one-game punishment that will cost Fournette close to $100,000.

The NFL and NFL Players’ Association appointed Thrash to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan handed down the penalty Monday, saying “sportsmanship is the cornerstone of the game and the league will not tolerate game-related misconduct that conveys a lack of respect for the game itself and those involved in it.”

Fournette and Lawson were ejected in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 24-21 victory and continued jawing at each other as they exited the field and entered the tunnel to the locker rooms.

Fournette will be eligible to return to the team’s active roster Monday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

