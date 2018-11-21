Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

France players to wear rainbow laces in support of Thomas

November 21, 2018 4:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — France’s rugby players will wear rainbow laces on their boots for Saturday’s match against Fiji in support of former Wales captain Gareth Thomas, who was the victim of an anti-gay assault last weekend.

Serge Simon, the vice president of the French Rugby Federation, wrote on Twitter that “all of French rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you’ve been victim of.”

The 44-year-old Thomas, who announced in 2009 that he is gay, played for French club for Toulouse from 2004-07 and helped the team become European champion in 2005.

Police in Cardiff said a 16-year-old boy has admitted to assaulting Thomas on Saturday. Thomas spoke about the incident in a video he recorded and had bruises on his face.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission