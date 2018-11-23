Listen Live Sports

Franklin helps 5-0 Abilene Christian hold off Pacific, 73-71

November 23, 2018 11:19 pm
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaylen Franklin’s jumper with a second left in the game spoiled a comeback that saw Pacific roar back from 11 points down in the final five minutes to take the lead, preserving undefeated Abilene Christian’s 73-71 win over the hosts of the Pacific Thanksgiving Tournament Friday night.

Roberto Gallinat hit four straight free throws to put the Tigers in front, 71-69, with 56 seconds left, but Franklin got to the basket for a layup to tie the game at 71-71 with 37 seconds left, and after Jahlil Tripp missed a layup for another Pacific lead, Franklin hit his game-winner.

Jalone Friday scored at the basket to put the Wildcats up, 67-56 with 4:55 left, but Gallinat hit two free throws to spark a 17-2 run.

Friday finished with a season-high 22 points and Jaren Lewis added 20 to lead Abilene Christian (5-0).

Gallinat, who finished 14 of 15 from the line, had 21 points for Pacific (4-3). Tripp contributed 16 points.

