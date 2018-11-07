Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The five free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed CC Sabathia, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

LOS ANGELES (2) — Re-signed David Freese, of, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Kershaw, lhp, to a $93 million, three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $2 million, one-uear contract.

