Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Free Agent Signings

November 12, 2018 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The seven free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed CC Sabathia, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

LOS ANGELES (3) — Re-signed David Freese, 1b-3b, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Kershaw, lhp, to a $93 million, three-year contract; announced Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, accepted $17.9 million qualifying offer.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Re-signed Jung Ho Kang, inf, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation