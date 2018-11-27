Listen Live Sports

November 27, 2018 9:55 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 151 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (6) — Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Ian Kinsler, 2b; Brandon Phillips, 2b; Drew Pomeranz, lhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Jeanmar Gomez, rhp; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; Hector Santiago, lhp; James Shields, rhp.

CLEVELAND (9) — Cody Allen, rhp; Michael Brantley, of; Melky Cabrera; of; Rajai Davis, of; Brandon Guyer, of; Andrew Miller, lhp; Oliver Perez, lhp; Adam Rosales, inf; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Francisco Liriano, lhp; Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (6) — Evan Gattis, of; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Charlie Morton, rhp; Tony Sipp, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Alcides Escobar, ss; Jason Hammel, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Garrett Richards, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Junichi Tazawa, rhp; Chris Young, of; Eric Young Jr., of,

MINNESOTA (6) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Logan Forsythe, 2b; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b; Ervin Santana, rhp,

NEW YORK (7) — Zach Britton, lhp; J.A. Happ, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarria, ss; Lance Lynn, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; David Robertson, rhp; Neil Walker, inf.

OAKLAND (8) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Trevor Cahill, rhp; Jeurys Familia, rhp; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b; Jonathan Lucroy, c.

SEATTLE (8) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Nelson Cruz, dh; Zach Duke, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; David Phelps, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf-of; Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Carlos Gomez, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.

TEXAS (8) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Adrian Beltre, 3b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; c; Matt Moore, lhp; Martin Perez, lhp.

TORONTO (2) —Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marco Estrada, rhp,

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (9) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; q-Patrick Corbin, lhp; Randall Delgado, rhp; Daniel Descalso, inf; Jake Diekman, lhp; Jon Jay, of; q-A.J. Pollock, of; Chris Stewart, c; Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (8) — Brad Brach, rhp; Lucas Duda, 1b; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Nick Markakis, of; Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp; Rene Rivera, c; Anibal Sanchez, rhp.

CHICAGO (6) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp; Daniel Murphy, 2b; Bobby Wilson, c; Justin Wilson, lhp;

CINCINNATI (1) — Matt Harvey, rhp.

COLORADO (6) — Drew Butera, c; Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of; DJ LeMahieu, 2b; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Gerardo Parra, of.

LOS ANGELES (6) — John Axford, rhp; Brian Dozier, 2b; q-Yasmani Grandal, c; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Manny Machado, ss; Ryan Madson, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (6) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Curtis Granderson, of; Jordan Lyles, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b; Joakim Soria, rhp.

NEW YORK (6) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Austin Jackson, of; Jose Lobaton, c; Devin Mesoraco, c; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (4) — Jose Bautista, of; Asdrubal Cabrera, 2b; Aaron Loup, lhp, Wilson Ramos, c.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Josh Harrison, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss.

ST. LOUIS (3) — Matt Adams, 1b; Bud Norris, rhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — A.J. Ellis, c; Freddy Galvis, ss.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Gregor Blanco, of; Derek Holland, lhp; Nick Hundley, c; Hunter Pence, of.

WASHINGTON (8) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; Tim Collins, lhp; q-Bryce Harper, of; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Kelvin Herrera, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b; Matt Wieters, c.

