Free Agents-Qualifying Offers

NEW YORK (AP) — The seven free agents given $17.9 million qualifying offers Friday by their former teams. Players have until 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 12 to accept:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Craig Kimbrel, rhp.

HOUSTON (1) — Dallas Keuchel, lhp.

___

Advertisement

NATIONAL LEAGUE

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Patrick Corbin, lhp; A.J. Pollock, of;

LOS ANGELES (2) — Yasmani Grandal, c; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.

WASHINGTON (1) — Bryce Harper, of.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.