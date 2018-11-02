Listen Live Sports

Free Agents-Qualifying Offers

November 2, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The seven free agents given $17.9 million qualifying offers Friday by their former teams. Players have until 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 12 to accept:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Craig Kimbrel, rhp.

HOUSTON (1) — Dallas Keuchel, lhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Patrick Corbin, lhp; A.J. Pollock, of;

LOS ANGELES (2) — Yasmani Grandal, c; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.

WASHINGTON (1) — Bryce Harper, of.

