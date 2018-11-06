Listen Live Sports

French club Guingamp sacks coach Kombouare

November 6, 2018 9:41 am
 
GUINGAMP, France (AP) — French soccer club Guingamp has terminated the contract of coach Antoine Kombouare following poor results that left the Brittany side at the bottom of the league.

Guingamp said in a statement on Tuesday that Kombouare left his position following a meeting with club officials. He has been replaced on a temporary basis by Guingamp academy director Vincent Rautureau and reserve team coach Sylvain Didot.

Guingamp hosts Lyon on Saturday.

Kombouare, a former Paris Saint-Germain player and coach, took charge of Guingamp during the 2016 summer and achieved decent results with limited funds.

But Guingamp has won only one league game this season, and lost to Nantes 5-0 last weekend, sealing Kombouare’s fate.

