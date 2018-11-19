Freshman Davis scores 42, Detroit Mercy, tops Loyola 91-63

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 42 points, knocking down 10 3-pointers, made five assists and Detroit Mercy burst away from Loyola (Md.) after halftime for a 91-63 victory Monday night.

Davis’ big night tied the school record for 3s in a game, his 3-pointers and 42 points are both freshman records for Detroit Mercy. His 42 is most by a Titan since 2003.

The Titans (1-3) trailed 37-36 at the break, but Davis made three 3s and a jumper for a 50-44 lead.

Detroit Mercy ended the game going 17-for-28 from distance, an astonishing 61 percent. All the more astonishing, they started out 6-for-16 in the first half but made 92 percent from behind the arc (11-for-12) after halftime.

Demen King added 17 points and four 3-pointers, Josh McFolley 12 with a pair from deep, and Tra’Quan Knight 10 points.

Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds (1-4) with a career-high 23 points, Brent Holcombe added 12 with 11 rebounds — his second straight double-double — and Chuck Champion added 10 points.

