Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Freshman Davis scores 42, Detroit Mercy, tops Loyola 91-63

November 19, 2018 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 42 points, knocking down 10 3-pointers, made five assists and Detroit Mercy burst away from Loyola (Md.) after halftime for a 91-63 victory Monday night.

Davis’ big night tied the school record for 3s in a game, his 3-pointers and 42 points are both freshman records for Detroit Mercy. His 42 is most by a Titan since 2003.

The Titans (1-3) trailed 37-36 at the break, but Davis made three 3s and a jumper for a 50-44 lead.

Detroit Mercy ended the game going 17-for-28 from distance, an astonishing 61 percent. All the more astonishing, they started out 6-for-16 in the first half but made 92 percent from behind the arc (11-for-12) after halftime.

Advertisement

Demen King added 17 points and four 3-pointers, Josh McFolley 12 with a pair from deep, and Tra’Quan Knight 10 points.

Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds (1-4) with a career-high 23 points, Brent Holcombe added 12 with 11 rebounds — his second straight double-double — and Chuck Champion added 10 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference