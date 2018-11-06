Freshman Martinez scores 15, New Hampshire beats DIII Rivier

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Freshman Jayden Martinez scored 15 points, Luke Rosinski had nine points and 10 rebounds and New Hampshire made 13 3-pionters in beating Division III Rivier 108-54 on Tuesday night.

New Hampshire jumped out to a 52-18 lead by halftime, led by Martinez’s 11 points, and cruised.

Freshman Nick Guadarrama added 14 points, and Mark Carbone 12 for New Hampshire, which outrebounded Rivier 52-22. UNH coach Bill Herrion enters his 14th season with 167 victories — second to only Gerry Friel’s 185.

Issaiah Chappell scored 14 points and Nate Hale added 13 for Rivier, which shot 19 of 60 (31.7 percent) from the field.

Rivier was just 8 of 31 from the field (25.8 percent) in the first half. Rivier didn’t reach double-digit points until the 4:28 mark of the first half and trailed 41-12.

