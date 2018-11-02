Listen Live Sports

Freshman Mobley runs for 198 yards, Middle Tennessee wins

November 2, 2018 11:53 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chaton Mobley set a school freshman record with 198 rushing yards and Middle Tennessee State beat Western Kentucky 29-10 on Friday night.

Brent Stockstill was 24-of-42 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns for MTSU (6-3, 5-1 Conference USA), which is off to its best start in league play since joining in 2013. The Blue Raiders are 19-3 in their last 22 home conference games.

MTSU opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive, ending in Stockstill’s back-shoulder pass to Ty Lee for 43 yards. Freshman Zack Dobson scored his first career touchdown, a 5-yard reception, to extend the lead to 17-3. Crews Holt capped the first-half scoring with a 39-yard field goal for a 20-3 lead.

Holt made five field goals — with a long of 42 — to tie the program record for most makes in a game.

Drew Eckels went 12 of 32 for 195 yards for Western Kentucky (1-8, 0-5). Backup Steven Duncan tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Lucky Jackson to pull to 23-10 late in the third quarter.

WKU’s seniors were trying to become the first class since 1976 to win all four matchups in the series over their careers.

