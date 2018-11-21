Freshman Wynter leads Drexel past Boston University 86-67

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freshman Camren Wynter had 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists — all season highs — and Drexel beat Boston University 86-67 on Wednesday for its third straight win.

James Butler added 17 points and eight rebounds for Drexel (3-2), which opened the season with losses to Eastern Michigan and Rutgers. Zach Walton scored 13, Trevor John 12 and Alihan Demir 11. The Dragons play at Bowling Green on Sunday.

Drexel scored the first six points of the game, led 44-38 at the half and held an 11-point cushion midway through the second half.

Max Mahoney made 9 of 10 shots for 20 points for Boston University (3-3). He’s the first Terrier player to reach the 20-point mark this season. Tyler Scanlon added 14 points with six assists. The Terriers will visit Rutgers on Friday.

