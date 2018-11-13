Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Freshmen lead Incarnate Word past Texas Lutheran 70-59

November 13, 2018 12:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Morgan Taylor scored 23 points and Incarnate Word beat Division III Texas Lutheran 70-59 on Monday night.

Taylor, freshman point guard, was 6 of 15 from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws. Freshman Antoine Smith Jr. added 12 points and matched a game-high nine rebounds for Incarnate Word (3-1).

The Cardinals shot 44.7 percent from the field and were 26-of-29 shooting from the free-throw line but missed 10 3-pointers.

Caleb Lister had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas Lutheran.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sebastian Andrade made a pair of free throws to pull the Bulldogs to 60-55 with two minutes left. Taylor made all six of his free-throw attempts and had two defensive rebounds to help the Cardinals close the game on a 10-4 surge. Freshman Jordan Caruso shot 4 of 4 from the line during the stretch.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation