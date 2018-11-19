Listen Live Sports

Freshmen lead Oral Roberts over Ecclesia College 109-72

November 19, 2018 11:48 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — D.J. Weaver scored 23 points, Francis Lacis had 11 points and 17 rebounds and Oral Roberts beat NCCAA-member Ecclesia College 109-72 on Monday night.

The game was part of the Oakland Hoops Challenge. The Golden Eagles will travel to Oakland University to continue the tournament, and face Northern Illinois on Friday.

Oral Roberts shot 40 of 68 (59 percent) from the floor and had six players score in double figures. Starter Kaelen Malone had 12 points and Aidan Saunders added 11.

Four freshmen led the way off the bench, including Weaver and Lacis. Weaver made four 3-pointers and Lacis had four steals. Carlos Jurgens chipped in 15 points and Kevin Obanor 10 on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

Vince Toftness scored 18 points to lead Ecclesia. Davion Lockridge added 13 points and Milacio Freeland finished with 11.

