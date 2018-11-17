Friday Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) — World Series MVP Steve Pearce is staying with the Red Sox.

Boston and the first baseman agreed Friday to a $6.25 million, one-year contract.

Pearce was a free agent after completing a $12.5 million, two-year deal he agreed to with Toronto in December 2016. He earned an additional $150,000 bonus for his selection as World Series MVP. His new deal also includes award bonuses.

A major league nomad of 12 teams, the 35-year-old was traded to Boston in late June. He played 50 games for the Red Sox, hitting five home runs against the New York Yankees, including three on Aug. 2.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have promoted Chris Young to pitching coach on manager Gabe Kapler’s staff.

Young was the assistant pitching coach last season. He replaces Rick Kranitz, who will not return to the team in 2019.

Dave Lundquist will be the assistant pitching coach. He has been in Philadelphia’s minor-league system the past 11 seasons and was the pitching coach at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year.

Paco Figueroa will serve as major league outfield/baserunning coach. Figueroa most recently was the minor league hitting coordinator for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen will undergo heart surgery Nov. 26 and expects to be fully recovered by spring training.

The All-Star has twice experienced an atrial fibrillation episode, otherwise known as an irregular heartbeat, while the Dodgers were in the high altitude of Colorado. It most recently occurred in August, when his heart had to be shocked back into a regular rhythm. He didn’t travel with the team back to Colorado in September as a precaution.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during the Cougars’ victory against Tulane, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not planning an official announcement about King’s injury.

King’s injury was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

The junior has accounted for 50 touchdowns (36 passing and 14 rushing) to lead the nation for the Cougars (8-3, 5-2), who are still in contention for the American Athletic Conference West Division and a spot in the league championship game. Houston plays Memphis next week in a game that could decide the division.

—By Football Writer Ralph D. Russo.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The annual Big Game between Stanford and California that had been scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of dangerous air quality resulting from a wildfire some 150 miles to the north.

Cal announced Friday that the game would be played Dec. 1 with a noon kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

This is the just the second postponement of the Big Game after it was delayed one week in 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The rival schools have been playing each year since 1892 with the exception of breaks during World Wars I and II.

Cal and Stanford each also canceled men’s basketball games, while the Cardinal’s home women’s basketball game Sunday against Ohio State was called off. The Buckeyes also had their scheduled game Friday night at Sacramento State canceled.

GYMNASTICS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime USA Gymnastics chief operating officer Ron Galimore has resigned, the latest high-profile departure for the embattled organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

The move Friday came as USA Gymnastics is facing decertification of its status as the national governing body for the sport amid concerns about its leadership and the way it handled complaints against Nassar. The former team doctor is now serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Nassar is accused of sexually abusing hundreds of female athletes under the guise of treatment at both USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.

BASKETBALL

DENVER (AP) — WNBA champion Sue Bird is joining the Denver Nuggets’ front office while continuing her own professional basketball playing career.

Tim Connelly, the Nuggets’ president of basketball operations, said Bird’s new title is basketball operations associate.

Bird recently completed her 16th season in the WNBA with her third championship, all with the Seattle Storm.

The New York native was the first overall draft pick in 2002 out of UConn, where she won two national titles.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Josh Archibald was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to Nashville forward Ryan Hartman’s head.

Archibald was given a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head Thursday night in the Coyotes’ 2-1 home victory. The suspension will cost Archibald $7,258.

AUTO RACING

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin will have a new crew chief in 2019.

Hamlin tweeted that Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be his last with crew chief Mike Wheeler.

Hamlin is winless this season for Joe Gibbs Racing and has hasn’t raced for the championship since 2014. Hamlin has won a Cup race every year since his debut in 2004.

JGR didn’t name a replacement.

Wheeler took over in 2014 and they won five races in 111 starts, including the 2016 Daytona 500.

SOCCER

SAO PAULO (AP) — The man who designed Brazil’s soccer uniform has died at age 83.

The family of Brazilian journalist Aldyr Schlee announced he died on Thursday after a six-year battle against skin cancer.

The yellow shirt and blue shorts kit of Brazil’s was created by Schlee for a contest organized by newspaper Correio da Manha in 1953.

Schlee won the contest and received about $5,000 in prize money.

Brazil played the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland and reached the quarterfinals wearing the colors designed by Schlee and has kept them ever since.

GAMBLING

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators have approved a $2 million offer to settle a complaint with a troubled sports books operator that acknowledged taking unlawful bets and making inaccurate payouts.

The Nevada Gaming Commission agreed on Thursday to let CG Technology pay a $1.75 million fine to the state and make a $250,000 donation to resolve the four-count complaint.

CG Technology had faced having its license revoked after the commission in August unanimously rejected a $250,000 proposed settlement, citing the company’s persistent regulatory troubles.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board filed the complaint after CG Technology reported a number of issues.

