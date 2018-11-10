Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Buffalo 99, West Virginia 94, OT
Colgate 87, Monmouth (NJ) 74
Hofstra 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Iona 72, Albany (NY) 68
LIU Brooklyn 83, Brown 81
Maryland 78, Navy 57
NJIT 74, Binghamton 57
Northeastern 81, Harvard 71
Penn 92, Rice 76
Penn St. 87, North Florida 72
Pittsburgh 94, VMI 55
Princeton 85, DeSales 51
Rutgers 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 55
Saint Joseph’s 79, Old Dominion 64
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Morgan St. 60
St. John’s 84, Bowling Green 80
St. Michael’s 105, Concordia (N.Y.) 97, OT
Temple 83, Detroit 67
UMass 104, New Hampshire 75
Vermont 78, Boston U. 72
Wichita St. 83, Providence 80
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 79, Blue Mountain 55
American U. 78, George Mason 75, OT
Auburn 88, Washington 66
Clemson 71, NC Central 51
Coastal Carolina 85, Campbell 75
Davidson 79, Dartmouth 76
Embry-Riddle 74, Lee 72
FIU 117, Johnson and Wales 47
Florida 76, Charleston Southern 46
Georgetown (Ky.) 93, Bethel (Tenn.) 84
Georgia 110, Savannah St. 76
Georgia Tech 88, Lamar 69
Grambling St. 105, Jarvis Christian 68
James Madison 73, East Carolina 72
Kentucky 71, S. Illinois 59
King (Tenn.) 90, Flagler 72
LSU 97, UNC Greensboro 91
LeMoyne-Owen 59, Shorter 55
Longwood 63, Richmond 58
Martin Methodist 79, Life 76
Mercer 105, Piedmont 52
Miami 83, Lehigh 62
Middle Tennessee 102, Milligan 70
Mississippi St. 95, Austin Peay 67
North Carolina 116, Elon 67
Radford 88, UIC 78
Rhodes 95, U. of the Ozarks 90, OT
SE Louisiana 78, William Carey 57
Samford 92, Jacksonville St. 72
Sewanee 65, Huntingdon 63
Stanford 72, UNC Wilmington 59
Stony Brook 83, South Carolina 81
Tennessee 87, Louisiana-Lafayette 65
Transylvania 74, Mount Union 66
VCU 69, Hampton 57
Virginia Tech 87, Gardner-Webb 59
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 101, Chicago St. 60
E. Michigan 66, Drexel 62
Furman 60, Loyola of Chicago 58
Indiana 80, Montana St. 35
Indiana St. 78, Green Bay 74
Indianapolis 52, Northwood (Mich.) 37
Iowa St. 76, Missouri 59
Kansas St. 56, Kennesaw St. 41, OT
Minn. St.-Moorhead 97, Minn.-Morris 69
Missouri St. 74, Robert Morris 60
N. Kentucky 88, N. Illinois 85, 2OT
Oklahoma 91, Rio Grande 76
Omaha 94, Buena Vista 58
SW Minnesota St. 83, Emporia St. 74
Sioux Falls 89, Fort Hays St. 70
St. Cloud St. 89, Missouri Southern 77
Toledo 87, Oakland 86
Wis.-Superior 76, Finlandia 63
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 94, Arkansas St. 73
Incarnate Word 63, St. Francis (Ill.) 49
North Texas 93, Humboldt St. 48
Oral Roberts 79, Southwestern (Kan.) 62
Texas 73, Arkansas 71, OT
Texas A&M-CC 113, Our Lady of the Lake 83
Texas St. 67, Air Force 57
Texas Tech 84, MVSU 52
UC Irvine 74, Texas A&M 73
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 80, McNeese St. 52
BYU 75, Utah Valley 65
CS Bakersfield 111, Antelope Valley 75
Cal Baptist 87, San Diego Christian 71
Montana 81, Georgia St. 74
N. Colorado 126, Colorado College 56
Nevada 83, Pacific 61
New Mexico St. 91, UTEP 66
Oregon 81, E. Washington 47
Prairie View 81, Santa Clara 64
San Diego 76, UC Davis 57
UCLA 91, Long Beach St. 80
Utah St. 100, Hartford 73
Weber St. 123, Bethesda 53
Yale 76, California 59
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.