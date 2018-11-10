Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Buffalo 99, West Virginia 94, OT

Colgate 87, Monmouth (NJ) 74

Hofstra 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Iona 72, Albany (NY) 68

LIU Brooklyn 83, Brown 81

Maryland 78, Navy 57

NJIT 74, Binghamton 57

Northeastern 81, Harvard 71

Penn 92, Rice 76

Penn St. 87, North Florida 72

Pittsburgh 94, VMI 55

Princeton 85, DeSales 51

Rutgers 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 55

Saint Joseph’s 79, Old Dominion 64

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Morgan St. 60

St. John’s 84, Bowling Green 80

St. Michael’s 105, Concordia (N.Y.) 97, OT

Temple 83, Detroit 67

UMass 104, New Hampshire 75

Vermont 78, Boston U. 72

Wichita St. 83, Providence 80

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 79, Blue Mountain 55

American U. 78, George Mason 75, OT

Auburn 88, Washington 66

Clemson 71, NC Central 51

Coastal Carolina 85, Campbell 75

Davidson 79, Dartmouth 76

Embry-Riddle 74, Lee 72

FIU 117, Johnson and Wales 47

Florida 76, Charleston Southern 46

Georgetown (Ky.) 93, Bethel (Tenn.) 84

Georgia 110, Savannah St. 76

Georgia Tech 88, Lamar 69

Grambling St. 105, Jarvis Christian 68

James Madison 73, East Carolina 72

Kentucky 71, S. Illinois 59

King (Tenn.) 90, Flagler 72

LSU 97, UNC Greensboro 91

LeMoyne-Owen 59, Shorter 55

Longwood 63, Richmond 58

Martin Methodist 79, Life 76

Mercer 105, Piedmont 52

Miami 83, Lehigh 62

Middle Tennessee 102, Milligan 70

Mississippi St. 95, Austin Peay 67

North Carolina 116, Elon 67

Radford 88, UIC 78

Rhodes 95, U. of the Ozarks 90, OT

SE Louisiana 78, William Carey 57

Samford 92, Jacksonville St. 72

Sewanee 65, Huntingdon 63

Stanford 72, UNC Wilmington 59

Stony Brook 83, South Carolina 81

Tennessee 87, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

Transylvania 74, Mount Union 66

VCU 69, Hampton 57

Virginia Tech 87, Gardner-Webb 59

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 101, Chicago St. 60

E. Michigan 66, Drexel 62

Furman 60, Loyola of Chicago 58

Indiana 80, Montana St. 35

Indiana St. 78, Green Bay 74

Indianapolis 52, Northwood (Mich.) 37

Iowa St. 76, Missouri 59

Kansas St. 56, Kennesaw St. 41, OT

Minn. St.-Moorhead 97, Minn.-Morris 69

Missouri St. 74, Robert Morris 60

N. Kentucky 88, N. Illinois 85, 2OT

Oklahoma 91, Rio Grande 76

Omaha 94, Buena Vista 58

SW Minnesota St. 83, Emporia St. 74

Sioux Falls 89, Fort Hays St. 70

St. Cloud St. 89, Missouri Southern 77

Toledo 87, Oakland 86

Wis.-Superior 76, Finlandia 63

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 94, Arkansas St. 73

Incarnate Word 63, St. Francis (Ill.) 49

North Texas 93, Humboldt St. 48

Oral Roberts 79, Southwestern (Kan.) 62

Texas 73, Arkansas 71, OT

Texas A&M-CC 113, Our Lady of the Lake 83

Texas St. 67, Air Force 57

Texas Tech 84, MVSU 52

UC Irvine 74, Texas A&M 73

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 80, McNeese St. 52

BYU 75, Utah Valley 65

CS Bakersfield 111, Antelope Valley 75

Cal Baptist 87, San Diego Christian 71

Montana 81, Georgia St. 74

N. Colorado 126, Colorado College 56

Nevada 83, Pacific 61

New Mexico St. 91, UTEP 66

Oregon 81, E. Washington 47

Prairie View 81, Santa Clara 64

San Diego 76, UC Davis 57

UCLA 91, Long Beach St. 80

Utah St. 100, Hartford 73

Weber St. 123, Bethesda 53

Yale 76, California 59

