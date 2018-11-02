Friday’s College Football Scores

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Penn 20, Cornell 7
Middle Tennessee 29, W. Kentucky 10
Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 13
Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.