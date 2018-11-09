Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

November 9, 2018 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Sacred Heart 4, Army 2

Boston College 3, Vermont 2

Brown 4, Dartmouth 2

Ohio St. 3, Colgate 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Niagara 6, Holy Cross 3

Northeastern 3, UConn 2

Penn St. 7, Robert Morris 2

Princeton 4, Union 3, OT

Quinnipiac 3, RPI 0

RIT 2, American International 1

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT

Harvard 3, Yale 3, OT

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 8, Merrimack 3

Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 4

Alaska 4, Lake Superior St. 3, 2OT

North Dakota 3, Miami (Ohio) 1

Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Colorado College 0

Cornell 3, N. Michigan 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Denver 3

W. Michigan 7, Omaha 2

Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 2

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline