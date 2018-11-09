Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Sacred Heart 4, Army 2

Boston College 3, Vermont 2

Brown 4, Dartmouth 2

Ohio St. 3, Colgate 0

Niagara 6, Holy Cross 3

Northeastern 3, UConn 2

Penn St. 7, Robert Morris 2

Princeton 4, Union 3, OT

Quinnipiac 3, RPI 0

RIT 2, American International 1

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT

Harvard 3, Yale 3, OT

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 8, Merrimack 3

Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 4

Alaska 4, Lake Superior St. 3, 2OT

North Dakota 3, Miami (Ohio) 1

Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Colorado College 0

Cornell 3, N. Michigan 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Denver 3

W. Michigan 7, Omaha 2

Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 2

FAR WEST

Air Force 4, Bentley 2

Arizona St. 5, Michigan St. 4

