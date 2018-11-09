Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Sacred Heart 4, Army 2
Boston College 3, Vermont 2
Brown 4, Dartmouth 2
Ohio St. 3, Colgate 0
Niagara 6, Holy Cross 3
Northeastern 3, UConn 2
Penn St. 7, Robert Morris 2
Princeton 4, Union 3, OT
Quinnipiac 3, RPI 0
RIT 2, American International 1
New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT
Harvard 3, Yale 3, OT
Bemidji St. 8, Merrimack 3
Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 4
Alaska 4, Lake Superior St. 3, 2OT
North Dakota 3, Miami (Ohio) 1
Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Colorado College 0
Cornell 3, N. Michigan 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Denver 3
W. Michigan 7, Omaha 2
Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 2
Air Force 4, Bentley 2
Arizona St. 5, Michigan St. 4
