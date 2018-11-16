Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

November 16, 2018 11:23 pm
 
EAST

American International 5, Air Force 0

Army 3, Bentley 2

New Hampshire 2, Boston College 2, OT

Boston U. 3, Maine 2

Clarkson 3, Michigan Tech 1

Colgate 2, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac 4, Cornell 2

Harvard 4, Arizona St. 1

UMass 3, Holy Cross 1

Providence 7, Merrimack 2

Michigan 6, Penn St. 4

Mercyhurst 4, Sacred Heart 3, OT

UMass Lowell 5, UConn 2

Northeastern 1, Vermont 0

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 5, Bowling Green 0

Notre Dame 3, Michigan St. 1

St. Lawrence 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Minnesota St. 7, Ferris St. 1

W. Michigan 2, North Dakota 0

N. Michigan 3, Alaska Anchorage 0

Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 0

St. Cloud St. 2, Bemidji St. 0

