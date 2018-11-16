Friday’s College Hockey Scores

American International 5, Air Force 0
Army 3, Bentley 2
New Hampshire 2, Boston College 2, OT
Boston U. 3, Maine 2
Clarkson 3, Michigan Tech 1
Colgate 2, Princeton 1
Quinnipiac 4, Cornell 2
Harvard 4, Arizona St. 1
UMass 3, Holy Cross 1
Providence 7, Merrimack 2
Michigan 6, Penn St. 4
Mercyhurst 4, Sacred Heart 3, OT
UMass Lowell 5, UConn 2
Northeastern 1, Vermont 0
Lake Superior St. 5, Bowling Green 0
Notre Dame 3, Michigan St. 1
St. Lawrence 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Minnesota St. 7, Ferris St. 1
W. Michigan 2, North Dakota 0
N. Michigan 3, Alaska Anchorage 0
Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 0
St. Cloud St. 2, Bemidji St. 0
