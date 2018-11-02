Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 26, Lee High 8

Appomattox 52, Altavista 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 31, Portsmouth Christian 20

Bassett 29, Patrick County 8

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Richmond Christian 0

Brookville 23, Liberty Christian 6

Central Wise 28, Grundy 27

Chilhowie 52, Holston 0

Colonial Beach 47, Washington & Lee 34

Covington 33, Bath County 30

Deep Creek 28, Hickory 0

Eastern Montgomery 42, Craig County 20

Eastside 28, Castlewood 8

Falls Church 31, Justice 12

First Colonial 28, Kempsville 12

Floyd County 46, Alleghany 7

Fort Chiswell 29, Bland County 7

Frank Cox 21, Landstown 18

Franklin 13, Southampton 12

Franklin County 20, Tunstall 0

Fuqua School 49, Broadwater Academy 8

Galax 34, Grayson County 16

George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Rural Retreat 34

Graham 25, Marion 12

Great Bridge 27, Lakeland 26

Greensville County 32, Brunswick 0

Hargrave Military def. Durham Hillside, N.C., forfeit

Hayfield 39, Oakton 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 59, Jefferson Forest 48

Hidden Valley 14, Cave Spring 13

Indian River 45, Western Branch 3

J.I. Burton 42, Thomas Walker 0

James Madison 14, Centreville 0

James Robinson 63, West Springfield 14

Kecoughtan 28, Gloucester 20

Kellam 63, Princess Anne 26

Langley 26, McLean 0

Lebanon 35, Tazewell 12

Lee-Springfield 49, Edison 14

Lord Botetourt 68, William Fleming 26

Loudoun County 17, Heritage (Leesburg) 14, OT

Magna Vista 56, Martinsville 6

Massaponax 24, Mountain View 14

Maury 54, Granby 0

Mount Vernon 47, West Potomac 7

Nansemond River 42, Grassfield 0

Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Christian 0

Northampton 37, Arcadia 25

Northside 28, William Byrd 14

Northumberland 43, Lancaster 16

Osbourn 21, Osbourn Park 0

Oscar Smith 49, King’s Fork 10

Parry McCluer 35, Narrows 34

Patrick Henry-Ashland 41, Lee-Davis 29

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43, Northwood 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 36, Staunton River 27

Radford 17, Glenvar 7

Randolph Henry 46, Cumberland 6

Richlands 17, Virginia High 14

Ridgeview 58, Honaker 13

Rock Ridge 60, Briar Woods 22

Rockbridge County 24, Broadway 16

Rye Cove 28, Twin Springs 8

Salem 21, Pulaski County 10

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Green Run 0

South Lakes 23, Herndon 7

Spotswood 10, Fort Defiance 3

Tabb 53, Jamestown 14

Tallwood 21, Bayside 19

Union 12, John Battle 0

Warhill 21, New Kent 6

Warren County 14, Skyline 7

Warwick 41, Denbigh 6

Westfield 29, Chantilly 13

Woodberry Forest 27, Fork Union Prep 17

Woodstock Central 55, Strasburg 14

Yorktown 16, Washington-Lee 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Goochland, ppd. to Nov 3rd.

Bruton vs. Smithfield, ccd.

Central Lunenburg vs. Nottoway, ppd. to Nov 3rd.

Poquoson vs. York, ppd. to Nov 3rd.

St. John Paul the Great vs. Bishop Ireton, ppd. to Nov 5th.

Thomas Dale vs. Prince George, ppd. to Nov 3rd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

