Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 26, Lee High 8
Appomattox 52, Altavista 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 31, Portsmouth Christian 20
Bassett 29, Patrick County 8
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Richmond Christian 0
Brookville 23, Liberty Christian 6
Central Wise 28, Grundy 27
Chilhowie 52, Holston 0
Colonial Beach 47, Washington & Lee 34
Covington 33, Bath County 30
Deep Creek 28, Hickory 0
Eastern Montgomery 42, Craig County 20
Eastside 28, Castlewood 8
Falls Church 31, Justice 12
First Colonial 28, Kempsville 12
Floyd County 46, Alleghany 7
Fort Chiswell 29, Bland County 7
Frank Cox 21, Landstown 18
Franklin 13, Southampton 12
Franklin County 20, Tunstall 0
Fuqua School 49, Broadwater Academy 8
Galax 34, Grayson County 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Rural Retreat 34
Graham 25, Marion 12
Great Bridge 27, Lakeland 26
Greensville County 32, Brunswick 0
Hargrave Military def. Durham Hillside, N.C., forfeit
Hayfield 39, Oakton 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 59, Jefferson Forest 48
Hidden Valley 14, Cave Spring 13
Indian River 45, Western Branch 3
J.I. Burton 42, Thomas Walker 0
James Madison 14, Centreville 0
James Robinson 63, West Springfield 14
Kecoughtan 28, Gloucester 20
Kellam 63, Princess Anne 26
Langley 26, McLean 0
Lebanon 35, Tazewell 12
Lee-Springfield 49, Edison 14
Lord Botetourt 68, William Fleming 26
Loudoun County 17, Heritage (Leesburg) 14, OT
Magna Vista 56, Martinsville 6
Massaponax 24, Mountain View 14
Maury 54, Granby 0
Mount Vernon 47, West Potomac 7
Nansemond River 42, Grassfield 0
Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Christian 0
Northampton 37, Arcadia 25
Northside 28, William Byrd 14
Northumberland 43, Lancaster 16
Osbourn 21, Osbourn Park 0
Oscar Smith 49, King’s Fork 10
Parry McCluer 35, Narrows 34
Patrick Henry-Ashland 41, Lee-Davis 29
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43, Northwood 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 36, Staunton River 27
Radford 17, Glenvar 7
Randolph Henry 46, Cumberland 6
Richlands 17, Virginia High 14
Ridgeview 58, Honaker 13
Rock Ridge 60, Briar Woods 22
Rockbridge County 24, Broadway 16
Rye Cove 28, Twin Springs 8
Salem 21, Pulaski County 10
Salem-Va. Beach 28, Green Run 0
South Lakes 23, Herndon 7
Spotswood 10, Fort Defiance 3
Tabb 53, Jamestown 14
Tallwood 21, Bayside 19
Union 12, John Battle 0
Warhill 21, New Kent 6
Warren County 14, Skyline 7
Warwick 41, Denbigh 6
Westfield 29, Chantilly 13
Woodberry Forest 27, Fork Union Prep 17
Woodstock Central 55, Strasburg 14
Yorktown 16, Washington-Lee 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Goochland, ppd. to Nov 3rd.
Bruton vs. Smithfield, ccd.
Central Lunenburg vs. Nottoway, ppd. to Nov 3rd.
Poquoson vs. York, ppd. to Nov 3rd.
St. John Paul the Great vs. Bishop Ireton, ppd. to Nov 5th.
Thomas Dale vs. Prince George, ppd. to Nov 3rd.
