Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Artesia 55, Alamogordo 13

Bloomfield 27, Aztec 14

Capital 41, Santa Fe 0

Centennial 42, Gadsden 0

Cleveland 42, Rio Rancho 7

Del Norte 70, Los Alamos 20

Deming 49, Silver 35

Dexter 38, Tularosa 14

Eldorado 38, Sandia 28

Hobbs 37, Carlsbad 35

Kirtland Central 56, Gallup 14

Las Cruces 13, Mayfield 3

NMMI 43, Tucumcari 14

Navajo Prep 27, Cuba 9

Piedra Vista 28, Farmington 7

Portales 48, Lovington 6

Robertson 28, West Las Vegas 6

Roswell 24, Goddard 21

Ruidoso 36, Moriarty 8

Santa Teresa 37, Chaparral 0

Socorro 19, Hatch Valley 12

St. Michael’s 21, Raton 6

Taos 35, Bernalillo 16

Valley 48, Valencia 0

Volcano Vista 35, Cibola 21

Wingate 24, Tohatchi 20

Zuni 56, Thoreau 6

Class 2A=

First Round=

Jal 62, Loving 8

8-Man=

First Round=

Menaul 56, Alamo-Navajo 6

6-Man=

Semifinal=

Animas 52, Springer 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

