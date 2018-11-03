Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Artesia 55, Alamogordo 13
Bloomfield 27, Aztec 14
Capital 41, Santa Fe 0
Centennial 42, Gadsden 0
Cleveland 42, Rio Rancho 7
Del Norte 70, Los Alamos 20
Deming 49, Silver 35
Dexter 38, Tularosa 14
Eldorado 38, Sandia 28
Hobbs 37, Carlsbad 35
Kirtland Central 56, Gallup 14
Las Cruces 13, Mayfield 3
NMMI 43, Tucumcari 14
Navajo Prep 27, Cuba 9
Piedra Vista 28, Farmington 7
Portales 48, Lovington 6
Robertson 28, West Las Vegas 6
Roswell 24, Goddard 21
Ruidoso 36, Moriarty 8
Santa Teresa 37, Chaparral 0
Socorro 19, Hatch Valley 12
St. Michael’s 21, Raton 6
Taos 35, Bernalillo 16
Valley 48, Valencia 0
Volcano Vista 35, Cibola 21
Wingate 24, Tohatchi 20
Zuni 56, Thoreau 6
Class 2A=
First Round=
Jal 62, Loving 8
8-Man=
First Round=
Menaul 56, Alamo-Navajo 6
6-Man=
Semifinal=
Animas 52, Springer 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.