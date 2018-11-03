Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 28, Mt. St. Joseph’s 25

Arundel 35, Severna Park 0

Bel Air 20, Aberdeen 18

Boonsboro 62, Smithsburg 8

Bowie 34, Oxon Hill 6

Broadneck 48, Annapolis 6

Cambridge/SD 47, Easton 28

City College 32, Baltimore Poly 14

Clear Spring 52, Hancock 0

Damascus 54, Wootton 8

Digital Harbor 16, Southwestern 0

Dunbar 35, Patterson 6

Dundalk 42, Kenwood 7

Eastern Tech 32, Western STES 6

Edgewood 44, Fallston 0

Elkton 35, C. Milton Wright 0

Forest Park 50, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Glenelg 33, Wilde Lake 7

Green Street Academy 16, Baltimore Douglass 8

Harford Tech 47, Joppatowne 0

Henry Wise 42, DuVal 13

Hereford 2, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

High Point 12, Patapsco 6

Howard 38, Atholton 7

James M. Bennett 35, Wicomico 0

John Carroll 27, Archbishop Curley 21

Kent County 14, Patterson Mill 8

Kent Island 28, Queen Annes County 24

Keyser, W.Va. 35, Mountain Ridge 34, OT

Lake Clifton 36, McKinley, D.C. 7

Lansdowne 38, Loch Raven 14

Linganore 36, Urbana 0

Long Reach 28, Reservoir 12

Magruder 6, John F. Kennedy 0

Manchester Valley 7, Poolesville 6

Meade 32, Glen Burnie 0

Mergenthaler 48, Edmondson-Westside 14

Middletown 10, Walkersville 7

Milford Mill 45, Dulaney 6

Mt. Hebron 8, Hammond 0

New Era Academy 8, Carver Vo- Tech 6

North Caroline 48, Col. Richardson 7

North County 33, Harwood Southern 26

Northeast – AA 28, Pasadena Chesapeake 27

Northern – Cal 38, Chopticon 0

Northwest – Mtg 49, Bethesda 7

Northwood 13, Springbrook 9

Oakdale 24, Tuscarora 0

Oakland Mills 69, Centennial 0

Oakland Southern 20, Northern Garrett 0

Owings Mills 22, Overlea 16

Paint Branch 47, Clarksburg 23

Parkside 66, Washington 6

Perry Hall 62, Catonsville 0

Perryville 19, Bohemia Manor 14

Quince Orchard 42, Gaithersburg 0

Reginald Lewis 30, National Academy Foundation 22

Richard Montgomery 17, Montgomery Blair 15

Rising Sun 28, North East 7

River Hill 35, Marriotts Ridge 13

Riverdale Baptist 21, Pallotti 0

Rockville 8, Albert Einstein 5

Saint James 24, Williamsport 6

Saint Paul’s Boys 31, Boys Latin 28

Seneca Valley 40, Wheaton 12

Sherwood 7, Walt Whitman 0

South Hagerstown 43, North Hagerstown 0

South River 34, Old Mill 19

St. Charles 8, Huntingtown 3

St. Frances 69, Silver Oak Academy 0

St. Mary’s 12, Severn 0

Stephen Decatur 61, Snow Hill 0

Suitland 14, Gwynn Park 0

Westminster 43, South Carroll 12

Winston Churchill 36, Walter Johnson 28

Woodlawn 53, Sparrows Point 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

