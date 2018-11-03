Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 28, Mt. St. Joseph’s 25
Arundel 35, Severna Park 0
Bel Air 20, Aberdeen 18
Boonsboro 62, Smithsburg 8
Bowie 34, Oxon Hill 6
Broadneck 48, Annapolis 6
Cambridge/SD 47, Easton 28
City College 32, Baltimore Poly 14
Clear Spring 52, Hancock 0
Damascus 54, Wootton 8
Digital Harbor 16, Southwestern 0
Dunbar 35, Patterson 6
Dundalk 42, Kenwood 7
Eastern Tech 32, Western STES 6
Edgewood 44, Fallston 0
Elkton 35, C. Milton Wright 0
Forest Park 50, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Glenelg 33, Wilde Lake 7
Green Street Academy 16, Baltimore Douglass 8
Harford Tech 47, Joppatowne 0
Henry Wise 42, DuVal 13
Hereford 2, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
High Point 12, Patapsco 6
Howard 38, Atholton 7
James M. Bennett 35, Wicomico 0
John Carroll 27, Archbishop Curley 21
Kent County 14, Patterson Mill 8
Kent Island 28, Queen Annes County 24
Keyser, W.Va. 35, Mountain Ridge 34, OT
Lake Clifton 36, McKinley, D.C. 7
Lansdowne 38, Loch Raven 14
Linganore 36, Urbana 0
Long Reach 28, Reservoir 12
Magruder 6, John F. Kennedy 0
Manchester Valley 7, Poolesville 6
Meade 32, Glen Burnie 0
Mergenthaler 48, Edmondson-Westside 14
Middletown 10, Walkersville 7
Milford Mill 45, Dulaney 6
Mt. Hebron 8, Hammond 0
New Era Academy 8, Carver Vo- Tech 6
North Caroline 48, Col. Richardson 7
North County 33, Harwood Southern 26
Northeast – AA 28, Pasadena Chesapeake 27
Northern – Cal 38, Chopticon 0
Northwest – Mtg 49, Bethesda 7
Northwood 13, Springbrook 9
Oakdale 24, Tuscarora 0
Oakland Mills 69, Centennial 0
Oakland Southern 20, Northern Garrett 0
Owings Mills 22, Overlea 16
Paint Branch 47, Clarksburg 23
Parkside 66, Washington 6
Perry Hall 62, Catonsville 0
Perryville 19, Bohemia Manor 14
Quince Orchard 42, Gaithersburg 0
Reginald Lewis 30, National Academy Foundation 22
Richard Montgomery 17, Montgomery Blair 15
Rising Sun 28, North East 7
River Hill 35, Marriotts Ridge 13
Riverdale Baptist 21, Pallotti 0
Rockville 8, Albert Einstein 5
Saint James 24, Williamsport 6
Saint Paul’s Boys 31, Boys Latin 28
Seneca Valley 40, Wheaton 12
Sherwood 7, Walt Whitman 0
South Hagerstown 43, North Hagerstown 0
South River 34, Old Mill 19
St. Charles 8, Huntingtown 3
St. Frances 69, Silver Oak Academy 0
St. Mary’s 12, Severn 0
Stephen Decatur 61, Snow Hill 0
Suitland 14, Gwynn Park 0
Westminster 43, South Carroll 12
Winston Churchill 36, Walter Johnson 28
Woodlawn 53, Sparrows Point 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
