Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

November 3, 2018 12:16 am
 
1 min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 28, Mt. St. Joseph’s 25

Arundel 35, Severna Park 0

Bel Air 20, Aberdeen 18

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Boonsboro 62, Smithsburg 8

Bowie 34, Oxon Hill 6

Broadneck 48, Annapolis 6

Cambridge/SD 47, Easton 28

City College 32, Baltimore Poly 14

Clear Spring 52, Hancock 0

Damascus 54, Wootton 8

Digital Harbor 16, Southwestern 0

Dunbar 35, Patterson 6

Dundalk 42, Kenwood 7

Eastern Tech 32, Western STES 6

Edgewood 44, Fallston 0

Elkton 35, C. Milton Wright 0

Forest Park 50, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Glenelg 33, Wilde Lake 7

Green Street Academy 16, Baltimore Douglass 8

Harford Tech 47, Joppatowne 0

Henry Wise 42, DuVal 13

Hereford 2, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

High Point 12, Patapsco 6

Howard 38, Atholton 7

James M. Bennett 35, Wicomico 0

John Carroll 27, Archbishop Curley 21

Kent County 14, Patterson Mill 8

Kent Island 28, Queen Annes County 24

Keyser, W.Va. 35, Mountain Ridge 34, OT

Lake Clifton 36, McKinley, D.C. 7

Lake Clifton 44, McKinley, D.C. 7

Lansdowne 38, Loch Raven 14

Linganore 36, Urbana 0

Long Reach 28, Reservoir 12

Magruder 6, John F. Kennedy 0

Manchester Valley 7, Poolesville 6

Meade 32, Glen Burnie 0

Mergenthaler 48, Edmondson-Westside 14

Middletown 10, Walkersville 7

Milford Mill 45, Dulaney 6

Mt. Hebron 8, Hammond 0

New Era Academy 8, Carver Vo- Tech 6

North Caroline 48, Col. Richardson 7

North County 33, Harwood Southern 26

Northeast – AA 28, Pasadena Chesapeake 27

Northern – Cal 38, Chopticon 0

Northwest – Mtg 49, Bethesda 7

Northwood 13, Springbrook 9

Oakdale 24, Tuscarora 0

Oakland Mills 69, Centennial 0

Oakland Southern 20, Northern Garrett 0

Owings Mills 22, Overlea 16

Paint Branch 47, Clarksburg 23

Parkside 66, Washington 6

Perry Hall 62, Catonsville 0

Perryville 19, Bohemia Manor 14

Quince Orchard 42, Gaithersburg 0

Reginald Lewis 30, National Academy Foundation 22

Richard Montgomery 17, Montgomery Blair 15

Rising Sun 28, North East 7

River Hill 35, Marriotts Ridge 13

Riverdale Baptist 21, Pallotti 0

Rockville 8, Albert Einstein 5

Saint James 24, Williamsport 6

Saint Paul’s Boys 31, Boys Latin 28

Seneca Valley 40, Wheaton 12

Sherwood 7, Walt Whitman 0

South Hagerstown 43, North Hagerstown 0

South River 34, Old Mill 19

St. Charles 8, Huntingtown 3

St. Frances 69, Silver Oak Academy 0

St. Mary’s 12, Severn 0

Stephen Decatur 61, Snow Hill 0

Suitland 14, Gwynn Park 0

Westminster 43, South Carroll 12

Winston Churchill 36, Walter Johnson 28

Woodlawn 53, Sparrows Point 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad