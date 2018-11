Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dematha 30, Good Counsel 14

Georgetown Prep 21, Bullis 5

1A East=

Advertisement

Regional Semifinal=

Havre de Grace 60, Col. Richardson 21

Perryville 32, Cambridge/SD 7

1A North=

Regional Semifinal=

Dunbar 36, Baltimore Douglass 0

1A South=

Regional Semifinal=

Fairmont Heights 38, Largo 8

Frederick Douglass 9, Lackey 7

1A West=

Regional Semifinal=

Catoctin 34, Boonsboro 28

Fort Hill 59, Oakland Southern 8

2A East=

Regional Semifinal=

Elkton 21, Harford Tech 14

2A South=

Regional Semifinal=

Glenelg 42, Oakland Mills 0

2A West=

Regional Semifinal=

Damascus 42, Century 3

Oakdale 38, Liberty 14

3A East=

Regional Semifinal=

Pasadena Chesapeake 38, Northeast – AA 13

3A North=

Regional Semifinal=

Dundalk 26, Edgewood 20, OT

Franklin 15, Milford Mill 12

3A South=

Regional Semifinal=

Northern – Cal 15, St. Charles 14, OT

3A West=

Regional Semifinal=

Linganore 45, Hubie Blake 8

Westminster 24, South Hagerstown 21

4A East=

Regional Semifinal=

North Point 43, Arundel 13

South River 28, Broadneck 21

4A North=

Regional Semifinal=

Paint Branch 42, Sherwood 0

4A South=

Regional Semifinal=

C. H. Flowers 6, Suitland 0

Henry Wise 39, Eleanor Roosevelt 8

4A West=

Regional Semifinal=

Northwest – Mtg 56, Winston Churchill 20

Quince Orchard 42, Richard Montgomery 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.