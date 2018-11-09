Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Fuqua School 58, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25

North Cross 36, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Roanoke Catholic 50, Portsmouth Christian 6

VHSL Class 6A=

First Round=

Centreville 33, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 10

Frank Cox 43, Bayside 27

Franklin County 14, Clover Hill 0

Hayfield 33, Mount Vernon 22

James Madison 35, Patriot 7

Landstown 20, Woodside 7

Manchester 49, James River-Midlothian 0

Ocean Lakes 34, Kellam 18

Oscar Smith 49, Tallwood 0

South County 15, Lake Braddock 9

South Lakes 39, George Marshall 15

Thomas Dale 7, Cosby 0

W.T. Woodson 29, James Robinson 14

Westfield 49, Yorktown 6

VHSL Class 5A=

First Round=

Brooke Point 35, Harrisonburg 23

Falls Church 52, Potomac Falls 30

Glen Allen 34, Atlee 14

Henrico 28, Varina 13

Highland Springs 42, Deep Run 0

Indian River 44, Norview 0

Lloyd Bird 49, Douglas Freeman 14

Maury 48, Warwick 14

Mountain View 52, Patrick Henry-Ashland 20

Nansemond River 39, Kecoughtan 0

Salem-Va. Beach 34, Gloucester 10

Stone Bridge 56, Lee-Springfield 12

Tuscarora 21, John Champe 13

VHSL Class 4A=

First Round=

Blacksburg 43, Liberty Christian 6

E.C. Glass 28, William Byrd 21

Eastern View 40, Midlothian 3

Jefferson Forest 35, Salem 33

Kettle Run 20, Millbrook 14, 2OT

King’s Fork 18, Deep Creek 7

Lafayette 56, Churchland 12

Lake Taylor 63, Smithfield 21

Loudoun County 34, Riverside 27

Louisa 36, Huguenot 3

Monacan 26, Powhatan 6

Pulaski County 17, GW-Danville 14

VHSL Class 3A=

First Round=

Abingdon 20, Hidden Valley 0

Brentsville 12, John Marshall 6

Brookville 16, Fluvanna 6

Culpeper 22, Armstrong 6

Hopewell 54, Petersburg 12

Norcom 14, Booker T. Washington 0

Northside 56, Cave Spring 16

Spotsylvania 51, George Wythe-Richmond 14

TJ-Richmond 7, James Monroe 3

Tunstall 19, Magna Vista 13

Western Albemarle 33, Rockbridge County 17

York 17, Park View-South Hill 14

VHSL Class 2A=

First Round=

Amelia County 46, Arcadia 0

Appomattox 35, Giles 6

East Rockingham 46, Wilson Memorial 13

Glenvar 41, Buckingham County 0

Goochland 26, Brunswick 8

King William 35, Greensville County 0

Luray 28, R.E. Lee-Staunton 23

Poquoson 44, Nottoway 6

Richlands 10, Grayson County 0

Ridgeview 49, Central Wise 14

Woodstock Central 28, Strasburg 6

VHSL Class 1A=

First Round=

Chilhowie 49, Eastside 0

Essex 46, Northampton 26

Galax 55, Eastern Montgomery 8

George Wythe-Wytheville 28, Covington 0

Grundy 55, Thomas Walker 13

Narrows 18, Auburn 7

Parry McCluer 44, Bath County 13

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47, Honaker 7

Washington & Lee 42, Franklin 19

West Point 39, Rappahannock 7

