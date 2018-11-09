Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

November 9, 2018 10:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Fuqua School 58, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25

North Cross 36, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Roanoke Catholic 50, Portsmouth Christian 6

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

VHSL Class 6A=

First Round=

Centreville 33, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 10

Frank Cox 43, Bayside 27

Franklin County 14, Clover Hill 0

Hayfield 33, Mount Vernon 22

James Madison 35, Patriot 7

Landstown 20, Woodside 7

Manchester 49, James River-Midlothian 0

Ocean Lakes 34, Kellam 18

Oscar Smith 49, Tallwood 0

South County 15, Lake Braddock 9

South Lakes 39, George Marshall 15

Thomas Dale 7, Cosby 0

W.T. Woodson 29, James Robinson 14

Westfield 49, Yorktown 6

VHSL Class 5A=

First Round=

Brooke Point 35, Harrisonburg 23

Falls Church 52, Potomac Falls 30

Glen Allen 34, Atlee 14

Henrico 28, Varina 13

Highland Springs 42, Deep Run 0

Indian River 44, Norview 0

Lloyd Bird 49, Douglas Freeman 14

Maury 48, Warwick 14

Mountain View 52, Patrick Henry-Ashland 20

Nansemond River 39, Kecoughtan 0

Salem-Va. Beach 34, Gloucester 10

Stone Bridge 56, Lee-Springfield 12

Tuscarora 21, John Champe 13

VHSL Class 4A=

First Round=

Blacksburg 43, Liberty Christian 6

E.C. Glass 28, William Byrd 21

Eastern View 40, Midlothian 3

Jefferson Forest 35, Salem 33

Kettle Run 20, Millbrook 14, 2OT

King’s Fork 18, Deep Creek 7

Lafayette 56, Churchland 12

Lake Taylor 63, Smithfield 21

Loudoun County 34, Riverside 27

Louisa 36, Huguenot 3

Monacan 26, Powhatan 6

Pulaski County 17, GW-Danville 14

VHSL Class 3A=

First Round=

Abingdon 20, Hidden Valley 0

Brentsville 12, John Marshall 6

Brookville 16, Fluvanna 6

Culpeper 22, Armstrong 6

Hopewell 54, Petersburg 12

Norcom 14, Booker T. Washington 0

Northside 56, Cave Spring 16

Spotsylvania 51, George Wythe-Richmond 14

TJ-Richmond 7, James Monroe 3

Tunstall 19, Magna Vista 13

Western Albemarle 33, Rockbridge County 17

York 17, Park View-South Hill 14

VHSL Class 2A=

First Round=

Amelia County 46, Arcadia 0

Appomattox 35, Giles 6

East Rockingham 46, Wilson Memorial 13

Glenvar 41, Buckingham County 0

Goochland 26, Brunswick 8

King William 35, Greensville County 0

Luray 28, R.E. Lee-Staunton 23

Poquoson 44, Nottoway 6

Richlands 10, Grayson County 0

Ridgeview 49, Central Wise 14

Woodstock Central 28, Strasburg 6

VHSL Class 1A=

First Round=

Chilhowie 49, Eastside 0

Essex 46, Northampton 26

Galax 55, Eastern Montgomery 8

George Wythe-Wytheville 28, Covington 0

Grundy 55, Thomas Walker 13

Narrows 18, Auburn 7

Parry McCluer 44, Bath County 13

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47, Honaker 7

Washington & Lee 42, Franklin 19

West Point 39, Rappahannock 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline