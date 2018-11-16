Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Second Round=
Colonial Forge 42, Franklin County 7
James Madison 20, Centreville 10
Ocean Lakes 39, Frank Cox 28
Oscar Smith 35, Landstown 3
Westfield 35, South Lakes 7
VHSL Class 5=
Second Round=
Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 14
Henrico 21, Lloyd Bird 7
Highland Springs 51, Glen Allen 6
Massaponax 36, Brooke Point 26
Maury 31, Salem-Va. Beach 28
VHSL Class 4=
Second Round=
Blacksburg 28, Pulaski County 21
Dinwiddie 38, Monacan 32
Eastern View 19, Louisa 14
Lafayette 49, Warhill 0
Lake Taylor 42, King’s Fork 0
Sherando 16, Kettle Run 14
VHSL Class 3=
Second Round=
Culpeper 38, Brentsville 13
Heritage-Lynchburg 21, Brookville 0
Liberty-Bedford 35, Western Albemarle 14
Norcom 14, Hopewell 12
Northside 51, Tunstall 7
Phoebus 21, York 13
VHSL Class 2=
Second Round=
Appomattox 24, Glenvar 21
East Rockingham 51, Buffalo Gap 22
Goochland 21, King William 0
Poquoson 24, Amelia County 14
VHSL Class 1=
Second Round=
Chilhowie 63, Grundy 14
Galax 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 14
Northumberland 31, West Point 20
William Campbell 27, Central Lunenburg 24
VISAA Division III=
Championship=
Roanoke Catholic 61, Fuqua School 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
