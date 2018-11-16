Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

November 16, 2018 10:07 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Second Round=

Colonial Forge 42, Franklin County 7

James Madison 20, Centreville 10

Ocean Lakes 39, Frank Cox 28

Oscar Smith 35, Landstown 3

Westfield 35, South Lakes 7

VHSL Class 5=

Second Round=

Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 14

Henrico 21, Lloyd Bird 7

Highland Springs 51, Glen Allen 6

Massaponax 36, Brooke Point 26

Maury 31, Salem-Va. Beach 28

VHSL Class 4=

Second Round=

Blacksburg 28, Pulaski County 21

Dinwiddie 38, Monacan 32

Eastern View 19, Louisa 14

Lafayette 49, Warhill 0

Lake Taylor 42, King’s Fork 0

Sherando 16, Kettle Run 14

VHSL Class 3=

Second Round=

Culpeper 38, Brentsville 13

Heritage-Lynchburg 21, Brookville 0

Liberty-Bedford 35, Western Albemarle 14

Norcom 14, Hopewell 12

Northside 51, Tunstall 7

Phoebus 21, York 13

VHSL Class 2=

Second Round=

Appomattox 24, Glenvar 21

East Rockingham 51, Buffalo Gap 22

Goochland 21, King William 0

Poquoson 24, Amelia County 14

VHSL Class 1=

Second Round=

Chilhowie 63, Grundy 14

Galax 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 14

Northumberland 31, West Point 20

William Campbell 27, Central Lunenburg 24

VISAA Division III=

Championship=

Roanoke Catholic 61, Fuqua School 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

