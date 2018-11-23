Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Scores

November 23, 2018 10:02 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Class 6A=

Regional Final=

Manchester 21, Colonial Forge 7

Ocean Lakes 21, Oscar Smith 7

VHSL Class 5A=

Regional Final=

Highland Springs 40, Henrico 6

Maury 42, Indian River 21

North Stafford 46, Massaponax 21

Stone Bridge 35, Broad Run 6

VHSL Class 4A=

Regional Final=

Blacksburg 35, E.C. Glass 14

Eastern View 45, Dinwiddie 35

Lake Taylor 35, Lafayette 14

Woodgrove 27, Sherando 3

VHSL Class 3A=

Regional Final=

Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Liberty-Bedford 28

Lord Botetourt 23, Northside 7

VHSL Class 2A=

Regional Final=

East Rockingham 44, Woodstock Central 29

Goochland 21, Poquoson 14

Radford 28, Appomattox 25

VHSL Class 1A=

Regional Final=

Galax 55, Narrows 0

Riverheads 49, William Campbell 14

