Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Class 6A=
Regional Final=
Manchester 21, Colonial Forge 7
Ocean Lakes 21, Oscar Smith 7
VHSL Class 5A=
Regional Final=
Highland Springs 40, Henrico 6
Maury 42, Indian River 21
North Stafford 46, Massaponax 21
Stone Bridge 35, Broad Run 6
VHSL Class 4A=
Regional Final=
Blacksburg 35, E.C. Glass 14
Eastern View 45, Dinwiddie 35
Lake Taylor 35, Lafayette 14
Woodgrove 27, Sherando 3
VHSL Class 3A=
Regional Final=
Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Liberty-Bedford 28
Lord Botetourt 23, Northside 7
VHSL Class 2A=
Regional Final=
East Rockingham 44, Woodstock Central 29
Goochland 21, Poquoson 14
Radford 28, Appomattox 25
VHSL Class 1A=
Regional Final=
Galax 55, Narrows 0
Riverheads 49, William Campbell 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
