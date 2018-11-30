Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 59, Gonzaga College, D.C. 58

Indian River, Del. 54, Worcester Prep School 36

Loyola 61, Mt. Carmel 48

Maryland School for the Deaf 70, New Life 13

St. Andrews Tournament=

Landon 78, Wakefield School, Va. 74

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 54, Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 36

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 80, St. Mary’s Ryken 42

Carroll Christian 54, Broadfording Christian Academy 38

Holton Arms 46, Forest Park, Va. 26

Indian River, Del. 54, Worcester Prep School 36

Maryland School for the Deaf 67, Frederick, Colo. 19

St. Andrew’s 62, Amelia Academy, Va. 33

