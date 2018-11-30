Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Scores

November 30, 2018
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 4A=

State Championship=

Quince Orchard 40, North Point 33

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

