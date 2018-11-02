Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Pedro Araujo, LHP Richard Bleier, OF Austin Hays and DH Mark Trumbo from the 60-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated OFs Leonys Martin and Tyler Naquin and RHPs Nick Goody, James Hoyt, Danny Salazar and Cody Anderson from the 60-day DL. Assigned OF Brandon Barnes outright to Columbus (IL), who declined and declared free agency.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed INF Brandon Dixon off waivers from Cincinnati and LHP Jose Fernandez from Toronto.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — RHP Brandon Maurer declined outright assignment to Omaha (PCL) and elected free agency. Assigned OF Paulo Orlando and INF Ramon Torres outright to Omaha (PCL). Reinstated INF Cheslor Cuthbert, OF Jorge Soler and RHP Jesse Hahn from the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned 2B Sherman Johnson and LHP John Lamb outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Claimed RHP Austin Brice off waivers from Cincinnati.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OFs Clint Frazier and Jacoby Ellsbury, LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Ben Heller from the 60-day DL. Claimed INF Hanser Alberto off waivers from Texas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — RHPs Erasmo Ramirez and Nick Vincent declined outright assignment and elected free agency. Claimed C Chris Herrmann off waivers from Houston.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHPs Clayton Blackburn, Matt Bush, Doug Fister, Nick Gardewine and Ronald Herrera from the 60-day DL. Declined 2019 options on Fister, C Robinson Chirinos and LHPs Matt Moore and Martin Perez. Assigned C Carlos Perez, OF Ryan Rua, LHP Brandon Mann and RHPs Austin Bibens-Dirkx and Clayton Blackburn outright to Nashville (PCL). Promoted assistant director of player development Paul Kruger to director of minor league operations. Named Matt Blood director of player development.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded LHP Drew Smyly and a player to be named to Texas for a player to be named. Exercised their 2019 option on LHP Cole Hamels. Claimed INF Jack Reinheimer off waivers from the N.Y. Mets. Reinstated RHPs Yu Darvish, Justin Hancock and Brandon Morrow and OF Mark Zagunis from the 60-day DL. Assigned OF Terrance Gore and INF Mike Freeman outright from the 40-man roster.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Derek Johnson pitching coach. Reinstated INF/OF Alex Blandino, RHP Keury Mella and OF Jesse Winker from the 60-day DL. Claimed RHP Matt Bowman off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Dilson Herrera and OF Mason Williams outright to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Clayton Kershaw on a three-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Jimmy Nelson and LHP Brent Suter from the 60-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OFs Yoenis Cespedes and Juan Lagares, C Travis d’Arnaud, INF T.J. Rivera and RHPs Eric Hanhold and Bobby Wahl from the 60-day DL. Assigned LHP P.J. Conlon outright to Syracuse (IL). RHP Rafael Montero, INF Phillip Evans and RHP Jamie Callahan declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned C Ryan Lavarnway outright to Indianapolis (IL). Named Rick Eckstein hitting coach.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — C Francisco Pena declined outright assignment to Memphis (PCL) and elected free agency. Reinstated OF Dexter Fowler and RHPs Luke Gregerson, Alex Reyes and Michael Wacha from the 60-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed SS Greg Garcia off waivers from St. Louis.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Clint Hardy and RHP Payton Lobdell to contract extensions.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Tyler Barss and LHP John Havird.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated S Su’a Cravens from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB De’Angelo Henderson and S Ibraheim Campbell. Activated RB Elijah McGuire from injured reserve and S Rontez Miles from the PUP list.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed OT T.J. Clemmings on injured reserve. Claimed OT David Sharpe off waivers from Houston.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Kevin Rooney and Pavel Zacha to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Fs Kurtis Gabriel and Brett Seney from Binghamton.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned D Jared Wilson to Wichita (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Jake Paterson from Brampton (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Alexis D’Aoust from Jacksonville (ECHL).

ECHL

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed F Luke Sandler.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Released G Will King. Signed G Brandon Wildung.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added G Tom Hodges as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Added G Ted Florence as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Returned G Evan Buitenhuis to Ontario (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Exercised permanent transfer options on F Cristian Penilla and M Luis Caicedo.

USL League One

USL L1 — Announced the addition of FC Dallas as a founding member.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Announced sophomore G Anthony Oliver II is leaving the men’s basketball program.

