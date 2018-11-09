Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed LHPs Liarvis Breto, Eudis Idrogo and Caleb Thielbar; RHPs Johan Belisario, Christian Binford, Anthony Castro, Jose Cisnero, Fernando Perez and Andrew Schwaab; C Chace Numata; and INFs Harold Castro and Pete Kozma to minor league contracts.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Jose Guaramaco to a minor league contract.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised their 2019 option on OF Javier Herrera.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Placed D John Klingberg and RW Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, Radulov retroactive to Oct. 30. Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Aaron Ness and Jonas Siegenthaler from Hershey (AHL).

