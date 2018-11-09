Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Oakland RHP Oscar Tovar (Vermont-NYP) 50 games and Pittsburgh RHP Cristian Charle (DSL Pirates 2) and San Diego RHP Heriberto Sosa (DSL Padres) 72 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed LHPs Liarvis Breto, Eudis Idrogo and Caleb Thielbar; RHPs Johan Belisario, Christian Binford, Anthony Castro, Jose Cisnero, Fernando Perez and Andrew Schwaab; C Chace Numata; and INFs Harold Castro and Pete Kozma to minor league contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Announced special assistant to the general manager J.P. Ricciardi has mutually agreed to part ways with the club.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Jose Guaramaco to a minor league contract.

Advertisement

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised their 2019 option on OF Javier Herrera.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Wwaived WR Steve Ishmael and RB Robert Turbin. Activated DL Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve. Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Martrell Spaight. Signed G Isaac Asiata from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Placed D John Klingberg and RW Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, Radulov retroactive to Oct. 30. Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Eddie Lack to Binghamton (AHL). Activated F Jesper Bratt from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Aaron Ness and Jonas Siegenthaler from Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed BYU’s men’s basketball program on two-year probation, including 47 vacated wins, for improper benefits involving G Nick Emery.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.