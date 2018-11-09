Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Oakland RHP Oscar Tovar (Vermont-NYP) 50 games and Pittsburgh RHP Cristian Charle (DSL Pirates 2) and San Diego RHP Heriberto Sosa (DSL Padres) 72 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed LHPs Liarvis Breto, Eudis Idrogo and Caleb Thielbar; RHPs Johan Belisario, Christian Binford, Anthony Castro, Jose Cisnero, Fernando Perez and Andrew Schwaab; C Chace Numata; and INFs Harold Castro and Pete Kozma to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced the retirement of C Joe Mauer.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Dylan Moore.

Advertisement

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released INF Chase Utley.

NEW YORK METS — Announced special assistant to the general manager J.P. Ricciardi has mutually agreed to part ways with the club.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Jose Guaramaco to a minor league contract.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised their 2019 option on OF Javier Herrera.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Wwaived WR Steve Ishmael and RB Robert Turbin. Activated DL Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve. Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Martrell Spaight. Signed G Isaac Asiata from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Josh Ferguson from the practice squad. Signed WR Damoun Patterson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived C Casey Dunn. Signed LB Cassanova McKinzy from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jalen Spencer, WRs Tyler Batson and Miles Shuler, RBs Shaquille Cooper and Jordan Robinson and DL Jamar King, Kelcy Quarles and Shaquille Riddick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick and D Andy Welinski to San Diego (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Travis Barron from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Placed D John Klingberg and RW Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, Radulov retroactive to Oct. 30. Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Eddie Lack to Binghamton (AHL). Activated F Jesper Bratt from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Aaron Ness and Jonas Siegenthaler from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Caleb Herbert from Utah (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Neil Manning and Josh McArdle and F Radovan Bondra to Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Jordy Stallard to Indy for the rights to D Garrett Clarke.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Eric Ylitalo.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Colin Jacobs. Signed D Kyle Chatham.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Jason San Antonio as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed BYU’s men’s basketball program on two-year probation, including 47 vacated wins, for improper benefits involving G Nick Emery.

USC UPSTATE — Named Kendall Settlemyre assistant softball coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.