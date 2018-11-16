Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 16, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Mike Elias executive vice president and general manager.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ruben Alaniz. Added OF Braden Bishop to the 40-man roster.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Julio Rangel pitching coach.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted assistant pitching coach Chris Young to pitching coach. Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Paco Figueroa outfield/baserunning coach.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the returning player rights to G Vander Blue to Wisconsin for the returning player rights to F Joel Bolomboy.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Signed LB Brandon Bell from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Pittsburgh F Matt Cullen $1,000 for a dangerous trip against Tampa Bay F J.T. Miller.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Ryan Spooner to Edmonton for F Ryan Strome.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Jonas Siegenthaler to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Hershey.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of chief operating officer Ron Galimore.

