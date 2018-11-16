Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Mike Elias executive vice president and general manager.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ruben Alaniz. Added OF Braden Bishop to the 40-man roster.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Julio Rangel pitching coach.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted assistant pitching coach Chris Young to pitching coach. Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Paco Figueroa outfield/baserunning coach.
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the returning player rights to G Vander Blue to Wisconsin for the returning player rights to F Joel Bolomboy.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Signed LB Brandon Bell from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Pittsburgh F Matt Cullen $1,000 for a dangerous trip against Tampa Bay F J.T. Miller.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Ryan Spooner to Edmonton for F Ryan Strome.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Jonas Siegenthaler to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Hershey.
USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of chief operating officer Ron Galimore.
