Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Mike Elias executive vice president and general manager.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Steve Pearce on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Wes Johnson pitching coach, Tony Diaz third base coach, Jeremy Hefner assistant pitching coach and Tommy Watkins first base coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ruben Alaniz. Added OF Braden Bishop to the 40-man roster.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Julio Rangel pitching coach.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted assistant pitching coach Chris Young to pitching coach. Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Paco Figueroa outfield/baserunning coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Named Sue Bird basketball operations associate.
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the returning player rights to G Vander Blue to Wisconsin for the returning player rights to F Joel Bolomboy.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Signed LB Brandon Bell from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Pittsburgh F Matt Cullen $1,000 for a dangerous trip against Tampa Bay F J.T. Miller. Suspended Arizona F Josh Archibald for two games without pay for an illegal check to Nashville F Ryan Hartman’s head.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned F Maxime Fortier from Cleveland (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned F Patrick Bajkov from Springfield (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Cole Kehler from Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Ryan Spooner to Edmonton for F Ryan Strome.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Jonas Siegenthaler to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Hershey.
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Cole Ully from Utah (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Kevin Klima from Norfolk (ECHL).
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned D Desmond Bergin to Providence (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Released F Alex Roos.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed F Josh Henke off waivers from Greenville.
USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of chief operating officer Ron Galimore.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Added a second game to the one-game suspension of Houston F Ronaldo Pena for violent conduct, to be served during the first two matches of the 2019 season.
