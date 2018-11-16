Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 16, 2018 10:30 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Mike Elias executive vice president and general manager.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Steve Pearce on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Wes Johnson pitching coach, Tony Diaz third base coach, Jeremy Hefner assistant pitching coach and Tommy Watkins first base coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Ruben Alaniz. Added OF Braden Bishop to the 40-man roster.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Julio Rangel pitching coach.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted assistant pitching coach Chris Young to pitching coach. Named Dave Lundquist assistant pitching coach and Paco Figueroa outfield/baserunning coach.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Named Sue Bird basketball operations associate.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the returning player rights to G Vander Blue to Wisconsin for the returning player rights to F Joel Bolomboy.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Signed LB Brandon Bell from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Pittsburgh F Matt Cullen $1,000 for a dangerous trip against Tampa Bay F J.T. Miller. Suspended Arizona F Josh Archibald for two games without pay for an illegal check to Nashville F Ryan Hartman’s head.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned F Maxime Fortier from Cleveland (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned F Patrick Bajkov from Springfield (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Cole Kehler from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Ryan Spooner to Edmonton for F Ryan Strome.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Jonas Siegenthaler to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Hershey.

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Cole Ully from Utah (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Kevin Klima from Norfolk (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned D Desmond Bergin to Providence (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Released F Alex Roos.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed F Josh Henke off waivers from Greenville.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of chief operating officer Ron Galimore.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Added a second game to the one-game suspension of Houston F Ronaldo Pena for violent conduct, to be served during the first two matches of the 2019 season.

