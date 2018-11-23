Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 23, 2018 7:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Matheny special adviser for player development.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Eddie Butler has been granted free agency.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams to Erie (NBAGL).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Troy Brown Jr. to Capital City (NBAGL). Signed F Okaro White.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Added F Maverick Bowman as a roster exemption.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Adolphus Washington on injured reserve. Signed DT Christian Ringo from Dallas’ practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Don Carey. Claimed CB Marcus Cooper off waivers from Chicago.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed PK Marshall Koehn to the practice squad. Terminated the practice squad contract of TE Garrett Dickerson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Hunter Miska to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Michael Frolik and D Michael Stone on injured reserve. Recalled D Oliver Kylington and F Ryan Lomberg from Stockton (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assisgned G Kevin Lankinen from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Ondrej Vala from Idaho to Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Joey Anderson on injured reserve. Assigned D Eric Gryba to Binghamton (AHL). Activated D Sami Vatanen and F Brian Boyle from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Chris Nell from Hartford (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL). Reassigned D Vince Pedrie from Hartford to Maine (ECHL). Recalled F Tim Gettinger from Hartford.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G John Muse from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Phelix Martineau from Fort Wayne (ECHL) and D Ryan Culkin from Maine (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Desmond Bergin to Adirondack (ECHL) and D Chris Carlisle to Manchester (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned F Brett Welychka to Indy (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Elgin Pearce from Idaho (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned D Dan Maggio to Norfolk (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Ivan Kulbakov to Kalamazoo (ECHL). Recalled D Jagger Dirk from Kalamazoo.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen D Dalton Thrower two games and Tulsa D Mike McKee one game.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Eric Freschi.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed F Tanner Sorenson.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Tim Shoup.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released D Tate Olson and Cody Smith.

READING ROYALS — Loaned G Austin Lotz to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Added G Brian Matesevac as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI — Announced defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff will not return next season.

