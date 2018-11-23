Friday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Matheny special adviser for player development.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Eddie Butler has been granted free agency.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams to Erie (NBAGL).
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Troy Brown Jr. to Capital City (NBAGL). Signed F Okaro White.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Added F Maverick Bowman as a roster exemption.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Adolphus Washington on injured reserve. Signed DT Christian Ringo from Dallas’ practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Don Carey. Claimed CB Marcus Cooper off waivers from Chicago.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed PK Marshall Koehn to the practice squad. Terminated the practice squad contract of TE Garrett Dickerson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Hunter Miska to Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Michael Frolik and D Michael Stone on injured reserve. Recalled D Oliver Kylington and F Ryan Lomberg from Stockton (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assisgned G Kevin Lankinen from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Ondrej Vala from Idaho to Texas (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Joey Anderson on injured reserve. Assigned D Eric Gryba to Binghamton (AHL). Activated D Sami Vatanen and F Brian Boyle from injured reserve.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Chris Nell from Hartford (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL). Reassigned D Vince Pedrie from Hartford to Maine (ECHL). Recalled F Tim Gettinger from Hartford.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G John Muse from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Phelix Martineau from Fort Wayne (ECHL) and D Ryan Culkin from Maine (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Desmond Bergin to Adirondack (ECHL) and D Chris Carlisle to Manchester (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned F Brett Welychka to Indy (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Elgin Pearce from Idaho (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned D Dan Maggio to Norfolk (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Ivan Kulbakov to Kalamazoo (ECHL). Recalled D Jagger Dirk from Kalamazoo.
ECHL — Suspended Allen D Dalton Thrower two games and Tulsa D Mike McKee one game.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Eric Freschi.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed F Tanner Sorenson.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Tim Shoup.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released D Tate Olson and Cody Smith.
READING ROYALS — Loaned G Austin Lotz to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Added G Brian Matesevac as emergency backup.
MISSISSIPPI — Announced defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff will not return next season.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.