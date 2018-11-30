Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 30, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Thornburg on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Leury García on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Dull on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired C Omar Narváez from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Alex Colomé.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Chavez on a two-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Acquired OF Connor Crane from Sussex (Can-Am) to complete a previous trade. Signed RHP Eric Gleese, OF Jimmy Heck, OF Ricky Ramirez and RHP Johnathon Tripp to contract extensions. Signed INF Taylor Bryant and C Jackson Prichard.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Named Jason Zgardowski pitching coach and Braxton Martinez hitting coach.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Zach Strecker to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Randy Perez and C J.T. Thomas.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the resignation of coach Brian Agler.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Jeff Holland from their practice squad. Waived LB Alexander Johnson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad. Released DT John Atkins from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad. Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Montrel Meander. Placed CB Leon Hall on injured reserve.

Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Re-signed WR Javon Bell.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Josh Mahura from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Andrej Sustr to San Diego.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Andrew Mangiapane from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced F Valentin Zykov was claimed off waivers by Edmonton. Announced G Scott Darling cleared waivers and was reassigned to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Vinni Lettieri from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nikita Soshnikov to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Sent F Ryan Hitchcock to Worcester (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Acquired D Joe Houk from Greenville for future considerations.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed Ts Alex Kedoh Hill and Ethan O’Connor to one-year contracts.

RODEO
Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

PRCA — Named Kirk LaPoure chief financial officer.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised the 2019 contract options for F Diego Rubio, D Graham Smith and Gs Eric Dick and Adrian Zendejas.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Junior TE Noah Fant announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Dré Bly cornerbacks coach, Tim Brewster tight ends coach and Tim Cross defensive line coach. Promoted Tommy Thigpen to co-defensive coordinator and will continue to coach safeties.

UAB — Agreed to terms with football coach Bill Clark on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

