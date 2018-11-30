Friday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Thornburg on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Leury García on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Dull and RHP Liam Hendriks to one-year contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired C Omar Narvaez from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Alex Colome.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Chavez on a two-year contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jonny Venters on a non-guaranteed contract for the 2019 season.
NEW YORK METS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to INF Wilmer Flores.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reached an agreement with LHP Chasen Shreve on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sammy Solis on a one-year contract.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Acquired OF Connor Crane from Sussex (Can-Am) to complete a previous trade. Signed RHP Eric Gleese, OF Jimmy Heck, OF Ricky Ramirez and RHP Johnathon Tripp to contract extensions. Signed INF Taylor Bryant and C Jackson Prichard.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Named Jason Zgardowski pitching coach and Braxton Martinez hitting coach.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Zach Strecker to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Randy Perez and C J.T. Thomas.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the resignation of coach Brian Agler.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Thurston Armbrister to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Jeff Holland from their practice squad. Waived LB Alexander Johnson.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad. Released DT John Atkins from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad. Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Montrel Meander. Placed CB Leon Hall on injured reserve.
CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Re-signed WR Javon Bell.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Josh Mahura from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Andrej Sustr and C Kalie Kossila to San Diego.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Andrew Mangiapane from Stockton (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced F Valentin Zykov was claimed off waivers by Edmonton. Announced G Scott Darling cleared waivers and was reassigned to Charlotte (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Vinni Lettieri from Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nikita Soshnikov to San Antonio (AHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Sent F Ryan Hitchcock to Worcester (ECHL).
READING ROYALS — Acquired D Joe Houk from Greenville for future considerations.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed Ts Alex Kedoh Hill and Ethan O’Connor to one-year contracts.
|RODEO
|Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
PRCA — Named Kirk LaPoure chief financial officer.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised the 2019 contract options for F Diego Rubio, D Graham Smith and Gs Eric Dick and Adrian Zendejas.
IOWA — Junior TE Noah Fant announced he will enter the NFL draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Dré Bly cornerbacks coach, Tim Brewster tight ends coach and Tim Cross defensive line coach. Promoted Tommy Thigpen to co-defensive coordinator and will continue to coach safeties.
UAB — Agreed to terms with football coach Bill Clark on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
