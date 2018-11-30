Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Tim Beckham and C Caleb Joseph.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Thornburg on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Leury Garcia on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to RHP James Hoyt. Agreed to terms with RHP Danny Salazar, RHP Nick Goody, RHP Neil Ramirez and INF Eric Stamets on one-year contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to C James McCann and RHP Alex Wilson.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to C Chris Herrmann.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Jason Adam, 1B Samir Dueñez, RHP Andres Machado and OF Bubba Starling.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Blake Parker and RHP Matt Shoemaker.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B C.J Cron on a one-year contract. Failed to tender a 2019 contract to OF Robbie Grossman.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Dull and RHP Liam Hendriks on one-year contracts. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHPs Mike Fiers, Cory Gearrin and Kendall Graveman.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired C Omar Narvaez from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Alex Colome.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Chavez on a two-year contract. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHPs Matt Bush, Zac Curtis, Ricardo Rodríguez and Adrian Sampson.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to INF Yangervis Solarte.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Brad Boxberger and INF/OF Chris Owings.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jonny Venters on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Ronald Torreyes, RHPs Justin Hancock and Allen Webster.

CINCINNATI REDS — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to OF Aristides Aquino, C Juan Graterol, OF Billy Hamilton and OF/1B Jordan Patterson.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to LHP Sam Howard.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Cingrani on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Hernan Perez and INF Tyler Saladino on one-year contracts. Failed to tender 2019 contracts to INF Jonathan Schoop, LHP Xavier Cedeno and LHP Dan Jennings.

NEW YORK METS — Failed to tender a 2019 contract to INF Wilmer Flores.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Failed to tender 2019 contracts to 1B Justin Bour and LHP Luis Avilan.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Feliz on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chasen Shreve on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Mitchell and INF Greg Garcia on one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Failed to tender 2019 contacts to OF Gorkys Hernandez and RHP Hunter Strickland. Agreed to terms with INF Joe Panik and RHP Sam Dyson on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sammy Solis on a one-year contract. Acquired C Yan Gomes from the Cleveland Indians for OF Daniel Jonson and RHP Jefry Rodriguez.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Acquired OF Connor Crane from Sussex (Can-Am) to complete a previous trade. Signed RHP Eric Gleese, OF Jimmy Heck, OF Ricky Ramirez and RHP Johnathon Tripp to contract extensions. Signed INF Taylor Bryant and C Jackson Prichard.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Named Jason Zgardowski pitching coach and Braxton Martinez hitting coach.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Zach Strecker to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Randy Perez and C J.T. Thomas.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the resignation of coach Brian Agler.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Thurston Armbrister to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Jeff Holland from their practice squad. Waived LB Alexander Johnson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad. Released DT John Atkins from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad. Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Kareem Hunt.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Montrel Meander. Placed CB Leon Hall on injured reserve.

Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Re-signed WR Javon Bell.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Josh Mahura from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Andrej Sustr and C Kalie Kossila to San Diego.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Andrew Mangiapane from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced F Valentin Zykov was claimed off waivers by Edmonton. Announced G Scott Darling cleared waivers and was reassigned to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Vinni Lettieri from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nikita Soshnikov to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Sent F Ryan Hitchcock to Worcester (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Acquired D Joe Houk from Greenville for future considerations.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed Ts Alex Kedoh Hill and Ethan O’Connor to one-year contracts.

RODEO Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

PRCA — Named Kirk LaPoure chief financial officer.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised the 2019 contract options for F Diego Rubio, D Graham Smith and Gs Eric Dick and Adrian Zendejas.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Junior TE Noah Fant announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Dré Bly cornerbacks coach, Tim Brewster tight ends coach and Tim Cross defensive line coach. Promoted Tommy Thigpen to co-defensive coordinator and will continue to coach safeties.

UAB — Agreed to terms with football coach Bill Clark on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

