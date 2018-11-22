Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gallinat, Dorsey lead Pacific past UC Riverside 74-54

November 22, 2018 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Roberto Gallinat scored 20 points and Lafayette Dorsey 18 to lead Pacific over UC Riverside 74-54 on Thursday.

Gallinat was 5-of-10 shooting and made 9 of 10 free throws while Dorsey was 7 of 9 from the field with the Tigers shooting 52 percent, including 58 percent in the second half when the Tigers (4-2) outscored the Highlanders by 13. Khy Kabellis added 11 points and Jahlil Tripp grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Pacific dominated points in the paint 36-12 and outrebounded UCR 40-25.

Dikymbe Martin was 7-of-13 shooting for 20 points, making three 3-pointers, for UCR (2-3). Menno Dijkstra also made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points but the Highlanders shot just 33 percent.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Leading by nine with 7½ minutes remaining, the Tigers outscored UCR 20-10 to take their largest lead of 72-53 with 1:39 to go with Gallinat scoring 10 during the run.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons