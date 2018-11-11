Listen Live Sports

Gangi throws for 4 TDs as Nevada beats Colorado St. 49-10

November 11, 2018 2:19 am
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ty Gangi threw for 404 yards and a career-high tying four touchdowns and Devonte Lee had a pair of 1-yard scoring runs to help Nevada beat Colorado State 49-10 on Saturday night and become bowl eligible.

Gangi completed 28 of 35 passes with no interceptions and Romeo Doubs had eight receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Gangi hit Doubs for a 20-yard TD midway through the first quarter and then sandwiched scoring strikes to Elijah Cooks and Doubs around Lee’s first touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 28-0 at the break. Gangi’s final TD pass, a 28-yarder to Kaleb Fossum with 1:42 left in the third made it 49-0.

Preston Williams had seven receptions for 69 yards and touchdown for Colorado State (3-7, 2-4 Mountain West), which has lost three in a row.

Nevada (6-4, 4-2) had 636 total yards and 29 first downs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

