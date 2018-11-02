Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Garbine Muguruza reaches semifinals at WTA Elite Trophy

November 2, 2018 11:09 am
 
ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Garbine Muguruza saved three match points before beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (1) and advancing to the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy on Friday.

The Spaniard, a two-time Grand Slam champion, also saved eight of 12 break points against her second-seeded opponent.

“These matches are the ones that really count,” Muguruza said. “It’s long, it’s difficult, you have match points against you, you don’t lose your courage, you don’t lose your enthusiasm.”

Madison Keys also advanced to the semifinals despite losing to Wang Qiang 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Keys needed only to win one set to advance.

Ashleigh Barty reached the semifinals for the second straight year after Caroline Garcia upset third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4. Barty won the group because of her victory over Garcia on Wednesday.

The tournament features the leading players on the women’s tour who didn’t qualify for the WTA Finals in Singapore last week. The 12-player field is divided into four groups, with the winner of each group advancing to the semifinals.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

