Garcia FG gives UMass 62-59 win over Liberty in 3 OT

November 3, 2018 9:09 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Cooper Garcia kicked a field goal that made the difference as UMass beat Liberty 62-59 in triple overtime on Saturday night.

With the score tied 59-all in the third overtime, Jarell Addo intercepted a Stephen Calvert pass, denying Liberty a scoring opportunity. Six plays later, Garcia booted a 22-yard field goal for the win.

Ross Comis threw for a career-best 540 yards and four touchdowns along with two rushing scores for UMass. Marquis Young ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Andy Isabella caught two touchdown passes and had a school record 303 yards receiving.

The Minutemen (4-6) trailed 45-31 late in regulation when Comis ran six yards for a score to make it 45-38. They followed up on their next drive with a touchdown run by Marquis Young to even it at 45-all with 25 seconds left. Brice McAllister intercepted Calvert as time expired, forcing overtime.

Calvert threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns for the Flames (4-4). Frankie Hickson ran for 133 yards and two scores.

