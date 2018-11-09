Garcia’s lead in Sun City cut to 1 by Oosthuizen

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Sergio Garcia only just held onto his lead as Louis Oosthuizen’s second-round charge took him to within a shot of the Spaniard at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday.

Garcia’s 1-under 71 moved him to 9 under par overall, but his four-shot first-round advantage disappeared as Oosthuizen made an eagle and five birdies in a 67 at Gary Player Country Club.

While Garcia bogeyed three of his last six holes, Oosthuizen came home in 32, with that eagle three and two birdies on his back nine.

Garcia is seeking a third Nedbank title but first since 2003, while South Africa’s Oosthuizen has never won his country’s most prestigious tournament.

Rory McIlroy, who is still in the running to win the Race to Dubai and end the season as European No. 1, is tied for 19th after a 1-under 71.

