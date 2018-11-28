Listen Live Sports

Gardner-Webb downs South Carolina Upstate 74-61

November 28, 2018 11:07 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 17 points with six rebounds and Eric Jamison, Jr., scored 16 with 11 rebounds and Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 74-61 on Wednesday night.

DJ Laster added 13 points and David Efianayi scored 11 points for Gardner-Webb, which wrapped up an eight-game road trip for November.

Gardner-Webb (3-5) gradually opened a double-digit lead with less than 10 minutes to play before halftime. Upstate tied it early in the second half, but the Bulldogs strung together a series of runs to create safe distance.

The Bulldogs overcame 11-missed, first-half 3-point attempts and shot 28 of 57 (49 percent) from the floor. Gardner-Webb controlled the interior and led South Carolina Upstate 42-18 on points in the paint.

Deion Holmes led the Spartans (1-6) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Nevin Zink got scored 10 points and had nine of Upstate’s 40 rebounds, contributing to a 23-10 advantage in second-chance points.

