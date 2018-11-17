Listen Live Sports

George Mason gets first victory, tops winless Southern 69-65

November 17, 2018 6:58 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Otis Livingston II scored 17 points and George Mason converted six of eight free throw attempts in the final two minutes to hold off Southern and earn a 69-65 victory, its first of the season, in a campus game of the Emerald Coast Classic tournament on Saturday afternoon.

George Mason built a 12-point lead through the first half. While the Jaguars rallied, they never got closer than four points in the second half.

The Patriots (1-3) shot 22 of 51 from the field, but struggled from distance, hitting just 4 of 20 attempts from beyond the arc. Livingston hit 7 of 18 field goal attempts but was 0-for-6 from long range. AJ Wilson has 12 points and Jaire Grayer and Justin Kier each contributed 11.

Eddie Reese scored 21 points for Southern (0-4). Richard Lee added 11 points.

