George Mason pulls away late, beats Morgan State 82-75

November 28, 2018 9:45 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Otis Livingston II scored five of his 22 points in the final two minutes to help George Mason pull away and beat Morgan State 82-75 on Wednesday night.

George Mason (3-5) rebounded from double-digit losses to Cincinnati and Baylor in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Stanley Davis scored four points apiece during an 8-2 spurt to tie the game at 71 with 2:19 remaining. Livingston made a pair of free throws and converted a 3-point play as the Patriots closed on an 11-3 surge.

Livingston was 7 of 13 from the field, made all six free-throw attempts and added seven assists. Javon Greene chipped in with 17 points and Justin Kier had 14 for George Mason.

Kyson Rawls scored 18 points, and Davis had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Morgan State (2-4). Devonish-Prince Jr. finished with 12 points.

